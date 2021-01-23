Senior Kenyans begin five-day Mt. Kilimanjaro hike to raise Sh. 5M towards feeding programme for the elderly

Kiligrit, a group of senior citizens have today initiated a five-day hike to Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro to raise Sh 5 Million (USD $50,000) towards Mama Ibado Charity’s Seniors’ Feeding Program.



The campaign is an initiative between Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) and Kiligrit, a group of senior citizens constituted of various businessmen quenching their innate adventurous ambitions through hiking.

They have taken up the challenge to participate in Seniors 4 Seniors fundraising campaign to help feed hundreds of the vulnerable population and raise awareness on the need to enhance social welfare for the elderly.

The campaign is scheduled to run from January 23rd to January 28th 2021.

“The funds raised from this noble initiative will go a long way in alleviating hunger and restoring dignity of senior citizens from Isiolo and Kakamega Counties,” said Sports Cabinet Secretary & MIC Board of Director, Dr. Amb. Amina Mohamed, when she officiated the flag-off ceremony at Bluebird Hangar,Wilson Airport.



The campaign,which is part of Mama Ibado Charity’s 10th Anniversary celebrations will be the first among others whose aim is to raise KES 25,000,000 (USD $250,000),that will be used to increase their support from 650 beneficiaries under the Seniors Feeding Programme to 1,000.

“I would like to assure all our supporters that 100 per cent of all donations received through this initiative will be directed to the MIC Seniors Feeding Programme. By partaking in this fundraising, we will all in a small way contribute to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) specifically goal number three- zero hunger,” said MIC founder, Ahmed Jibril.

Through the Seniors Feeding Programme, each beneficiary receives a food hamper every month that contain: 8kgs maize/wheat flour, 2kgs Corn Soya blend, 250g Milk powder, 250g tea leaves, 1kg sugar, 4kg rice, 1liter of cooking oil and 500g salt.

Kiligrit members who will participate in the expedition will be led by BlueBird Aviation Director, and the late President Daniel Moi’s former pilot, Col (Rtd) Hussein Farah.Other participating members are Major (Rtd) Hussein Mohammed, Col (Rtd) Abdulbari Abdirahman, Abdiwahid Biriq, Abdikadir Sheikh Hassan, Mohamud Trocaire, Hassan Shariff Alwy and Omar Meegagg.

The participants have in the past summited Mount Kenya, Aberdare Ranges, Mount Longonot, Ngong Hills and the multifarious climates of Mount Kilimanjaro.

MIC is celebrating a decade of helping senior citizens restore their dignity through impact projects including seniors feeding programme,seniors housing programme and annual elderly medical camps.

Details for donation

Paybill: 897363

Acct. No. Kiligrit

About Mama Ibado Charity (MIC)

Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) is an independent, non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) formed from humble beginnings in 2011 with a sole objective: restoring dignity and hope to our seniors.

Since its launch, Founder Ahmed Jibril and his team of dedicated MIC volunteers have expanded from feeding 50 seniors in 2011 in Isiolo County, to 650 seniors in Isiolo and Kakamega Counties in less than a decade.

This charity was created in honour of the memory of Mama Ibado Haji Osman, who dedicated her life to fight against the poverty and the hardships experienced by many amongst her elderly peers and their families. She has left behind a legacy that continues to echo across the region to this very day.