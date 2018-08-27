Senator Sneaks out of the Country after Mburu of Ruaraka Land Saga Exposes Him for Soliciting Sh100Million

A vocal senator implicated in the Ruaraka land bribery claims was yesterday seen checking out of the JKIA, a few days when he is due to appear before the powers and privileges committee probing the claims.

The senator, who has denied soliciting for Sh100 million from businessman Francis Mburu, checked out to an Arabian country in Africa but his mission is not well clear. Could the lawmaker be planning to snub the committee’s sittings set for Thursday this week or the summons was just a coincidence?

He is among four Senators caught on tape soliciting for Sh100 million from the man who claims to own the controversial Ruaraka land for a favorable report.

The senators who were part of the House committee probing the payment of Sh1.5 billion for the land on which Ruaraka High and Drive-In Primary schools stand.were exposed by Francis Mburu who claims to own the controversial land.

In the conversation recorded by Mburu at a City hotel exposes the four- three male and a female soliciting for the bribe and claiming the money was for the committee to enable them to write “a favorable report.”

DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed that Mburu had recorded the statement and his officers are investigating the matter.

In the audio handed to the police early this month, one of the senators is heard saying: “We can help you all…”