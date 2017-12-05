Senator Sakaja Launches TIFA, A Strategic Job Market Survey To Eradicate Unemployment

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja yesterday Launched the Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) a Job Market survey.

The programme is focussed on solutions to the high level of youth unemployment in Kenya. During the launch that took place at Hilton Hotel, the Senator said he’s worried about the biting poverty that comes as a result of unemployment.

Senator Sakaja nonetheless acknowledged the importance of partnering with the government to achieve the goal in both academia and the Private sector.

The Senator also said he is pushing for the implementation of the National Employment Authority Act (NEAA) which he sponsored in the last parliament (NEAA) is meant to benefit unemployed Kenyans.

(Details about TIFA to follow)