Senator Sakaja files a case in court seeking to suspend matatu CBD ban

Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja has filed a petition in Court seeking to suspend the ban oon Public Service Vehicles from accessing Nairobi’s CBD.

The ban follows a directive given by governor Mike Sonko last week.

According to Sakaja, there was lack of public participation and alternatives.

Kenyans have this morning been forced to walk for long distances in search of their respective termini as others resolved to walk to their work places.

They have passed complained on social media on the lack of walk paths along Nairobi roads as well as lack of alternatives.

Sakaja also argues that Private cars are the main problem and thus the County should Create those alternatives. He says that the move is completely unfair. According to him, when you can up with such a directive, You must provide an alternative.

The Nairobi Senator says that a discussion must be held on the matter.

“The actions by the county government are disadvantaging many Kenyans. I have been told about a pregnant woman who has collapsed. Before you ban matatus, provide an alternative,” cites Sakaja.

