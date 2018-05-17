Senator Sakaja Drowns In Insults Over His Remark on Sonko Nominating Miguna as Deputy Governor

Kenyans online have rained fire and brimstone on Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja over his remarks that Miguna will not be the the deputy governor of Nairobi following his nomination by governor Sonko.
Cartel's spokesperson
— David George (@psalmsdavy) May 17, 2018
Because you want to see Sonko fail so that you become governor. You don't rise by wishing bad unto others
— [email protected] (@araptaru) May 17, 2018
Why not?? I think you're part of the problem only Miguna can fix Nairobi
— Kenney Mboya (@Kenney_Mboya) May 17, 2018
Miguna Miguna is not qualified to be Nairobi Deputy Governor because he doesn't belong to any cartel. To qualify you must belong to either Uhuru cartel, Raila cartel or the Ruto cartel where Sonko belongs
— Bernard Kiarie (@Baaking) May 17, 2018
…….. Yes sakaja might be right!……… Miguna might end up being a governor and not deputy governor!……… Nothing is impossible!
— Arap bett (@Kibet75Bett) May 17, 2018
Kwani wewe ni nani ndo uamue you were voted to give oversight and legislate not to give opinions of the CABAL.
— Lord Baltimore (@Lord_Dbk) May 17, 2018
Ain't you tired of things done in the same way year in year out!???C'mon let Miguna Miguna come and drain the swamp unless you are swimming in it.
— Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) May 17, 2018
The cartels are now shaking miguna miguna please accept the opportunity with Sonko you will dismantle the cartels and make 047 better the Revolution is just starting @SakajaJohnson @OleItumbi endeleeni kupiga kelele
— FRANCIS MUIA (@francis1muthui) May 17, 2018
You must be so bitter with sonko on The miguna miguna Move Just accept and move on.
— Lazooj (@Lazooj) May 17, 2018
Whom did you expect @MikeSonko to nominate? Is miguna miguna not qualified?
— bobkelvin (@bobkelvin1515) May 17, 2018
Siku hizi ushakuwa hadi power baron hii Nairobi. Times have been good😂
— NAZIGI MARLEY (@ojedson) May 17, 2018
Miguna will be the deputy Governor, and eventually the Governor after Sonko resigns. My friend, You going to have it rough if you are part of the cartels! Now, take that to the bank!
— Njajula, First of his name (@Proomguy) May 17, 2018
Yes sakaja might be right!……… Miguna miguna my man, will not become deputy governor But He will Be the Governor. The DG will just be a title, but he will be there he boss. He is being propelled to a higher height. Cartels must be shaking now.. @MigunaMiguna
— John Ikuthu (@johnikuthu) May 17, 2018
Comments
Anonymous says
Having a PhD does not mean you are the smartest kid in the block! It merely indicates that you are a person who can easily be brainwashed to to cram and recite other people’s ideas and put those crammed ideas into a book form of some kind with references regarding where you lifted up those ideas!
Intelligent people are creative original thinkers who observe events around them, think critically about those events and find solutions to any problems associated with those events! Creative thinkers also learn how to perfect original invention!
You do not have to be a European or a Chinese or a Russian to develop a solution to a problem at hand!!
THIS IS THE EXAMPLE OF CREATIVE THINKING:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYvaA0Lz70A
Sub-Saharan ruling elites must start thinking about finding solutions to their problems instead of making begging trips to Europe, USA and other foreign countries for loans; then hiring expatriates from those loan givers to think and solve their problems for them!!
After begging for both loans and expatriates, the African ruling elites then sabotage every project by stealing the bulk of the loans money given for the project!
That is not using one’s brain! THINK, folks!