Senator Mwaura reveals how governor Waititu tried to lure him into stealing

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has revealed what Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu told him in the corridors of Parliament back when he was an MP.

Speaking on Tuesday morning during the NTV’s AmLive show, he said that Waititu told him being an MP is an avenue of getting richer through theft of public resources.

“I remember point blank, Ferdinand Waititu telling me at the Parliamentary gym…”Mwaura, when we get to Parliament, we must steal”,” Mwaura said.

Senator Mwaura also noted that the budgetary allocations in most county governments are made for the few to get away with the resources easily saying that “people are making budgets to steal.”

The Senator’s remarks come at a time when the Kiambu County boss is facing hard times in explaining the audit queries over the budgetary allocations made by his government in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Waititu was last week grilled by the Senate committee over the Auditor General’s report in which Kiambu County allocated Sh180 million to Administration of Statutory benefits for retired presidents, Sh973 million to the coordination of State House functions, and Sh591 million on state corporations advisory service.

The county government also had allocated Sh58 million to Kenya-South Sudan peacekeeping mission and Sh804 million on Free Primary Education which have since raised questions.

On Sunday during a mass service in Kiambu, Deputy President William Ruto defended the now embattles governor noting that he should not be questioned on national government function allocations.

“Waititu should only be asked about matters concerning Kiambu County. As for the national government, we have a lot of people including Cabinet Secretaries who will answer those questions. The issue of South Sudan, State House and retired presidents, we will answer them,” Ruto said.