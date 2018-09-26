BREAKING: Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr Collapses In Nandi, Rushed to Hospital

Makueni County Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed as he was having lunch at a Nandi hotel.

This was after a morning session at the Nandi County Assembly. It is reported that Mr. Kilonzo choked on a piece of meat.

First aid was administered on the Senator before being rushed to Kapsabet hospital before being transferred to Eldoret.

Doctors however attended to Senator Kilonzo and ruled that he was out of danger after the chocking incident.

He was at the County Assembly together with senators; Yusuf Haji, Susan Kihika, Enoch Kiio Wambua, Abshiro Halake, Lelegwe Ltumbesi, Mohamed Faki, Rose Nyamunga, Boniface Kabaka, Kinyua Nderitu and Stewart Madzayo.