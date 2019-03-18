Senator Murkomen is clueless and confused on the war against corruption

By Silas Jakakimba

Last evening, we were treated to a comical outburst by Senator Kipchumba Murkomen against HE Raila Odinga.

Sen. Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen suggested that Mr. Odinga should be guillotined for some imaginary crime of treason, having taken what he, Murkomen, considers an illegitimate oath as The People’s President. For any sane individual who has lived in this country, this supposition is LAUGHABLE to say the least.

For the record, Sen. Murkomen’s fury, outrage and discomfiture is the result of DCI Kinoti’s hard-nosed resolve to pursue the heartless corrupt cartels whose evil actions have resulted in the now much publicized gory images of famine deaths in the Rift Valley.

It is in this context that Murkomen’s tirade against Raila Odinga must be understood.

Before The Handshake, both the President and independent constitutional agencies charged with executing the war against corruption were clearly exposed and vulnerable to political blackmail informed by temporal selfish interests of the rabid Rift Vally mafia, to which Sen. Murkomen is the mouthpiece.

As matter-of-fact, the Handshake or more formally, the Building Bridges Initiative and the context in which they were borne, have assuredly cushioned the President and the relevant constitutional agencies from obvious blackmail by corruption cartels and their sympathizers.

As Kenyans, we still do not know the real faces behind the Arorr and Kimwerer Dam scandals. However, it is obvious, judging by the way they have reacted to the on-going investigations, that my friend Sen. Murkomen is a beneficiary and only running scared that DCI Kinoti’s dragnet, might catch him. His careless antics, usually informed by dropping Mr. Odinga’s name, are both diversionary and intended to distract and puncture the current momentum in the fight against corruption.

As a fellow lawyer, Sen. Murkomen must already know that investigation and, prosecution – are not tantamount to *persecution* . They are necessary processes towards establishing truth and must be allowed to run their full courses.

All Kenyans of good-will must treat Sen. Murkomen’s tantrums with the contempt they deserve.

Signed at NAIROBI.

Silas Jakakimba,

RAILA ODINGA SECRETARIAT.

17/3/2019