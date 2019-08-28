“Senator Linturi denied me my conjugal rights, so poor in bed”, Maryanne tells court

Former chief of staff in deputy president’s office Maryanne Kaitany has blown the court with new revelation of how Meru senator Mithika Linturi to who she was married to denied her the conjugal rights, prompting her to seek divorce after realising that he had cheated on her.

Kitany said one of the maids in Meru told her Linturi used to bring other ladies to the house.

She promised to go and see her, unfortunately, the maid died before Kitany saw her. The other details on the maid will be given in camera.

Kitany also found out that Linturi took titles of properties belonging to her relatives and charged them in a bank.

Kitany provided the court with a video of photos confirming the traditional wedding to Linturi.

She told the court that the senator ran away from Meru after she confronted him.

Kitany said their families intervened to try and resolve the issue adding that she was threatened by Linturi.

This was after she raised the issue of forgeries, forcing her to report the matter to the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Kitany also told the court that at some point Linturi sent cops to the Runda home to evict her.