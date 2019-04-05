”Senator Linturi always left me wet, moist and crying for more”- Hon Maryanne Keitany

The estranged wife to Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has sensationally claimed the legislator could not “rise to the occasion” in the bedroom.

In an affidavit filed in court, Mary Kitany says that was one of the reasons they had issues in their marriage.

“Linturi was unable to rise to the occasion in the bedroom on several occasions, claiming exhaustion, sickness, but for most of the part he simply could not,” she claims.

Kitany sayd the Senator is known to be a violent man and has an insulting nature, which occurred often in their interactions at home. She said he was very discriminatory towards their children, especially Kitany’s children.

“He would buy gifts for his children to the exclusion of my own, take private trips for himself without any of the family,” she said.

The two who met in 2013 at Deputy President Willian Ruto’s office are in the middle of an ugly court battle for property.