Senator Gichuhi Exports Corruption to Australia, Forced to Refund Public Money

Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi has come under fire on social media for allegedly using taxpayers’ money on unofficial business.

The 56-year-old leader has been accused of using $2139 (Ksh.216, 327) to fly two relatives from Darwin to Adelaide, Australia, for her birthday party dubbed ‘50th plus GST.’

The fund used by Mrs. Gichuhi is reportedly supposed to be used by Australian Members of Parliament when travelling for official duties and to pay for family members to join them on parliamentary or electorate business.

Taking to Twitter, the senator accepted to pay back the funds saying, “Regarding the media reports about my travel expenses, this was an administrative error involving misunderstanding of travel rules.”

“I’ve raised an invoice from the department to pay the costs of $2139 in full.”