Senator Clobbered by Thugs on his way to a lodging room with a slayqueen

Former Lamu Senator Loitiptip Anuar was last night injured by thugs , attacking him at Globe roundabout.

He was walking to a guest house in Ngara.

He had booked a room at Kahama, police say.

A former Senator is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by thugs at the Globe Cinema roundabout last night.

The former legislator who represented a coastal county between 2017-2022 was accosted by muggers at around 9pm, as he walked from Kirinyaga road where he had gone to buy a shirt, to his rented room in Ngara.

The thugs who assaulted him before they took away his mobile phone and other valuables disappeared shortly thereafter towards Nairobi river, leaving the Senator to his own devices.

Police officers based at Parklands police station who were out on patrol, spotted the badly injured man who had managed to walk to the Fig Tree – Kipande road junction and rushed to his aid.

They immediately rushed him to the Agha Khan hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

LAST YEAR THIS HAPPENED

“A 32-year-old woman is nursing gunshot wounds at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital after a confrontation erupted between her and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Police reports seen by KENYA-TODAY show the incident that left Joy Makena with gunshot injuries took place at Kanu Grounds in Nanyuki town, Laikipia County.

“Joy Makena, aged 32 years was shoot [sic] on her right leg above the ankle after a quarrel ensued between her and the senator Lamu county Hon. Anwar,” part of the police report read.

According to the police, they received a tip-off from the public who notified Nanyuki Police Station of a shooting incident at 2am on Saturday night.

It is then that the officers launched investigations, visited the scene, and recovered a firearm with 13 bullets from Senator Anwar’s security detail.

When sought for comment, Anwar said he was attacked at the hotel in Nanyuki and had shot in the air to scare his attackers away.

Speaking to The KT via a phone call on Sunday morning, the legislator said he had gone for a checkup and would release a statement on his account of events afterwards.

“I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knive-wielding gang last night,” he said.

The senator did not disclose the hospital he went to for the checkup.

Police said the lawmaker’s whereabouts are yet to be established and that Makena was in stable condition. “

The senator has been a drama king from time to time . Two years a go he faced gender based violence charges after clobbering Sonko’s daughter.