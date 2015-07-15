Senator Billow Kerrow takes on ANTI-SOMALI Kikuyu supremacists in Uhuru government

By Sen Billow Kerrow
I rarely respond to opinions from caustic columnists such as Ngunjiri Wambugu. His piece in the Star below had three wild allegations intended to incite disaffection against Somalis from North eastern. He says all the killings in Mandera & North Eastern are not by Al Shabaab but by the local residents inspired by the politicians; that their motive is ethnic cleansing of all upcountry people ostensibly to hide our actions; and lastly, that we are unfairly getting national resources because we used foreigners during the census. I would have disregarded his column with the contempt it deserves.
I chose to post this comment so that folks who may not know should not be apprehensive about the piece.
Firsltly, his opinion is the latest craze by central kenya MPs the past few months, including in a recent retreat in Mt Kenya, and the recent memo they took to the State House that was published in the media last Sunday. This is a perception that NE Kenya is getting more resources than Central Kenya inspite of the glaring historical ,and currently skewed ,allocation of resources.
The PSC report last year on public service employees by tribes is a clear example, which showed Somalis had the worst deficit in terms of their entitlement, while Wambugu’s community had nearly 50% more than its entitlements. In financial resources, the 47 counties share only 22% of this years shs 2.2Trillion national expenditure. Where does the remaining shs 1.7T end up? certainly, not North Eastern that has no roads, water, hospitals, industries, etc 50 years after uhuru!.
Secondly, if the locals are engaged in ethnic cleansing, where is the government security machinery which is run by his folks? If it were true, it would be a terrible indictment of President Uhuru’s government.
If Mandera deaths are by locals, then who is killing people in Lamu, Mombasa, Garissa, Nairobi, etc. Going by his recent actions against alcohol in Mt Kenya, am sure President Uhuru would not allow dozens of people from his backyard to be slaughtered by NE leaders who want them out because of resources as Wambugu put it. After all, the more resources we get, the more workers from upcountry we desire! Not the opposite!
Thirdly, It is no secret that both Kibaki and Uhuru were bitterly opposed to the 2009 census result of North Eastern. After their attempt to ‘smoothen’ NE Kenya figures by reducing all constituencies in the region by 40%, and reduce the entire population from 2.3M to 1.3M was defeated at the high Court, they ordered AG to appeal. I am one of those residents who enjoined himself in the case, and the three county governments of Mandera, Wajir & Garissa are also enjoined. in fact, the next hearing date of the case at the Court of Appeal is 22nd July, next week. It was the first census that was conducted for 7 days & nights, and our people were counted this time round, and we have no apologies to make. We will defend these results up to highest court in the country.
Fourthly, the actual census of Somalis in Kenya was in fact grossly understated, by at least 1.5M. For instance, in the Census report, the entire population of Somalis outside North Eastern counties of Garissa, Wajir & Mandera was placed at 70,000 people only!
Any right thinking person who has been to Eastleigh alone would tell you that there are nearly a million there! Not to mention other parts of Nairobi, Mombaa, Eldoret, Nakuru, Isiolo, Moyale and other parts of the country.
But the very thought of having nearly 4M somalis in Kenya unsettled some people, and hence the Census results were delayed for a year as they sought to ‘smoothen’ it. Even after declaring that there were few or no Somalis outside the region, they again attempted to cancel even the figures from the region. May be we ought not be in Kenya because we are foreigners?
Lastly, Somali population will keep growing by leaps & bounds notwithstanding the high mortality rates Wambugu is worried about because of poor environment. We value family, children and a healthy way of life. We live large – several wives and a large number of children. And we thank God for this bounty and blessing. And the next census may see much more numbers, insha Allah. I think his community needs to worry about how to address factors mitigating against their growth rather attempt to deny our existence by calling us foreigners.
We are Kenyans who have survived 50 years of oppression, marginalisation and persecution under successive regimes in this country. If President Uhuru’s government feels they can disenfranchise us by watching our educational system collapse for whatever reasons, we shall endure as we have done before, insha Allah. Indeed, Senate is tomorrow meeting the CS Education to discuss the collapse of education in the region, and the closure of the only university and other tertiary institutions.
Sadly, our President has never found it fit to comment on the crisis in the region, nor attempt to visit the region even after hundreds were killed by the terrorists.
Wambugu’s opinion does not come as a surprise; their leaders share most of these views!
Mkono kwako baba kerow, tuko nyuma yakoÂ§ somalian bwoy
When will the sons and daughters of this great nation view and present themselves as Kenyans and not some tribal spokespersons!
Kikuyus and Somalis need each other and indeed all other Kenyans. Consider the following facts: 1) A Somali woman was killed by the terrorists while protecting the victims in the latest incident in Mandera.2) A Somali student was protected by passengers in a matatu going to Muranga recently while somebody whose relative was killed in Mandera. 3) Kikuyus are the largest non- Somali Community in NEP and are going on with their business peacefully despite the challenges, while Somalis are doing their business in most parts of the country. 4) although most presidents came from the Kikuyu Community in every election some members of the Somali Community voted for them. In fact Mandera County voted 100 percent for Jubillee.
In this particular occasion Senator Wambugu rattled the snake and he must be ready to be bitten. In my opinion he might have never travelled to NEP to appreciate what is going on there just like many Kenyas are ignorant about the area. And even if Somalis outnumber Kikuyus which is not likely they will NEVER vote as a block for their candidate even if there was one, just like Kikuyus will not vote 100/ for their own candidate. The seat can ONLY go to the smartest as he/ she will have to be voted in by all Kenyans!!!!
Smart comment. Asante sana
Shame, when leaders address issues via ethnic lenses.On education,you will have to get it where learners and teachers are safe, even if away from N.E, not until the politicians and islamists sort their grudges.
Anonymous says
Whose responsibility is to keep kenyans safe, or is it mpeketoni only that all government machinery can be used to safeguard its people from the president region, its the same template being used, it was the collapse of tourism in coastal area
Kerow fight for NE uhuru should know you are reproducing also like the other tribes heko kwa that nos 2.3m. The president should be tough on security not only illegal bear in the country.
Very very sad indeed it,anyway we are all equal pilgrims of earth in the eyes of the Lord.Sen.whatever bad they do 2 u they must be paid in one way or the other b4 this generation ends,weka tu macho.
Kumbe wanataka wao peke yao waijaze nchi? Ee Mola tusaidie !!!
Senator; Wambugu is not a representative of any tribal constituency but you are. I wish you kept off this topic. Don’t make his column popular for the wrong reasons.
Your name speaks volume
Kimani really wambugu is representitve of his tribe so why not Kerow whose clan is opperesed by the Kenyan regimes….Kerow we av backed u nvr turn back..
Kimani we feel he is the representative of Gema selfish and greedy mafia who think that kenya only belongs to them. Hon. Kerow has clearly stated and insh.come next census we target to grow by triple digits.yr women are crying down for not getting there conjugal rights , how do you think you grow in No. Wacheni pombe haramu na muzalishe wake zenu
Which burial did kerrow attend or any of his fellow mps of the hundreds killed?and you want non local teachers and doctors?
Yea we need them and its mandatory for them to return…its in de constitution that Tsc to hire n employ regardles of there region
..according 2 constitution no teacher or doctor is non local
All Somalis must stand up and fight for their rights no matter what..God given rights Wambugu is an idiot robot.
Tribalism perpetuated by pipo of the president’s area,is worrying.
Hard to take you seriously when you hide under an anonymous name
Sanetor Billow Kerrow just a quick question? do you think the somalis who are in Eastleigh are somalis from kenya. some of them are immigrants who could not speak swahili.
But we want quality education , proper healthcare and Proper road network for the community.
You don’t have to speak Swahili to be Kenyan
How many luos in nyanza cannot speak single swahili are they ugandesse.
How many kikiyus speak English. Manasema, manachukua etc. Tanzanians speaks better kiswahili than kenyans so they r bonifide kenyan citizens. Idiot
Is constitutional someone to speak swahili
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Stupid man……..somalis has the economy of country. ….
even I saw a kikuyu men who does not know speak a single kiswahili word..
look the media.who are the best anchors…are somali men. Somali pple walikuchanua….mshamba ni mshamba
Impressive senator.thats the undisputed reality of the somali situation in Kenya but we will triumph by God will.
truth n
othing
but the truth
Wel said senator kerrow.jakawambi i want 2 make it clear to u by spekin swahili does not make a somali man 2 b a kenya.
well said sen..decamp to other party 2017
my brother tell them the truth,let him know mandera voted 100% 4 jublee
Wambugu must know that love does not cost anything.kind words and deeds do not cost anything.the real beauty of the world is equal for every one see.It was given by God equally to all without restrictions.what is complicated about this?.why have we made others feel they have to climb mountains and swim oceans in order to make a defferance?.All Wambugu and the like minds to understand is that human life was given equally to us all not partially but in totality.value life in whatever house it dwells for when it comes time that we are all stripped to bare bones before the devine and facing etanity,we will understand that the only law we were meant to follow was to love ourselves and others nothing more nothing less.others showing us how absolute powers currupt simple minds
well said mr kerow,cal wambugu a mere robot.2019 census wil be more of a suprise to them Insha allah.
We are watching keenly Mr. Senator. It’s absurd as some people think they think. What a shame Govt shd come clean on this..
I conquer with the senator that this region has been neglected by successive gvt
Naked truth! we are behind you Senetor Kerrow…
We are nobodys guest &we demand our God given Rights… never, never, &never again shall we tolerate further injustices/discrimination… enough is enough
Truth will always sets free.
Thnkz Baba
I like the way you put it,
This is pure tribalism. Let’s avoid advancing tribalism. Corruption has eaten more of resources and instead of combating it we want to use sentiments which are tribal biased to fight marginalization. Two wrongs don’t make right. Am sure good leaders can use better methods to expose evil without being seen as biased. Somalis or Kikuyus both have rights to be in Kenya and I don’t believe in fighting for only one tribe. Just few individuals who may be doing that and we should avoid joining them neither in our behaviors nor on our talk. Evil is evil lets shun evil in all its forms
stop making tribal speeches wambugu and kerrow
Mdr residents voted for Jubulee 100% because of BK influence. BK should feel sorry for himself rather!
Unconfortable truth but who cares we will fight tooth and nail for our rights. We gave regions in Kenya and nobodys guest.
You saidvit all honourable Kerow
Senator,Don’t be surprised.As they drink heavily,we will marry in 3’s & 4’s & 2019 they will be talking of different story.My Somalia
Bros….the writing is on the wall.marry 4 wives & produce many children God willing.Let the haters die of rage.
Congratulations Sir Bilow Kerow. Unfortunately no matter how hard we are maginalised, isolated, ethnically and religiously profiled we don’t sense or feel nothing. Hata baada ya wao kutupiga kiboko kwa kutunyanyasa vilivyo baado mandugu na madada wa North Eastern wako kungorota. Its better late than never. It’s high time we review our status with this unjust and hypocrite government. We better bring back NFD.
Mheshimiwa I salute your opinion but I would like you to atleast watch parts of your opinion. Yes the president never came to NEP; did you visit atleast a single family of the deceased? Methought you represent all folks.
He has also not been to Westgate, 2 years later. Or Lamu.
The somali should tell us where they belong.when non locals are killed,its business as usual for them.at one time they wanted to go to somalia,today we hear of a great caliphate to come.
U oppress Somali and want them to be partriotic..itz ironical for sure….now i have a right to stand wth somalia to defend their water territory cos at end y shud squeeze maself to wea am considered a burden instead of a blessing
Senator’s idea is the fact on the ground. People like the stupid columnist and others who share with him the same idea should know that we the communities from north are not foreigners but we marginalized communities by former and current regime. With time things will change….. Long live Senator Billie Kerrow
The Kiuks are fighting the Somalis coz of the following reasons:
1. Numbers-Somalis are reproducing at a very high rate and therefore the Kiuks feel they will be soon outnumbered.
2. Economy-the Somalis are overtaking the Kiuks in economically coz Somalis are investing in almost every business line.
We are Kenyans like Kikuyus and are unapologetic.
The senator is head and shoulders above the rest.
Kier row,after annihilating Degodias now is a king, without thrown. There are no Alshabab’s in Mandera, and Birrow knows it.
True,we Kikuyus are nuts. We have priorities based on money,shortcuts and corrupt related that we have forgotten the gun muzzles that eat he’s people in Mandera. Death is very close yet walk like we are meant for posterity. But for Birrow,Somalis are great,to fall over a prospect Gen Aedeed!
According to my observations on realities on ground, if today, a census is carried out in NEP, population will almost be 6m and above.
what wambugu failed understand the dynamic of Somali culture.somalis are poligamers and kikuyus are monogers. more worse Somali don’t drink kikuyus are drunkard including….their are castrated by their because of ulevi.kikuyuS can’t maintain family of more than two while maintain of more than 50 and relatives. a Somali man marries at the of 18yrs while kikuyus marries at the 35 or 40yrs. Somalis will exonomically control east and central Africa by 2030…….I. a
Thank you mheshimiwa billow for your bravely comment,after all this marginalization by the past regimes inclusive of the current system unto which we people of mandera county voted for them by 98.9% but to date nobody has ever gone there for thanks giving,Ngujiri is well known for his tribal political tactic whom is the founder of tribal based organisation KIKUYU FOR CHANGE,who knows nothing about Nep but write to get political sympathy from his community whom are well known for marginalizing Nep a very good example is as mentioned by hon SenatorBILLOW KERROW about the case pending in the court of law about them Refusal of CENSUS RESULT,which is the tool for sharing national resources,thanks Hon Billow kerrow for putting things straight point blank
no more marginalization of our community
I salute you B.k
Let’s call a spade but not a big spoon. Don’t be a Somali jauvanist you cant tame nature people will keep procreating to fill the earth more so kenya. Now your marginalisation has gone beyond acceptable levels by wanting to control nature no way. Get your acts right somalis will triumph inshaallah
Anonymous says
Abumatin says
Anonymous says
When justice are in authority da people rejoices;Mr Hon u hav rejoyce us in your authourity$May ALLAH(SWT) Rejoice u inreturn….THUMA AMEEN!!
Kenya is bigger than some few plots between Wangige, Kiambu County and OlKalou, in Nyandarua County. Just Google for Ethnic Community Maps of Kenya in Google. Gikuyus came all the war from Nigeria, Cameroon and Congo, some less than 200 years ago
NEP should be a separate state
we all stand to fight for our right we cnt wait anymore
I Think the matter is more than Gikuyus and Somalis since The argument of mr Wambugu was based on misleading potential hidden under the umbrella of African leadership of greediness. this actually gives us the believe of Kenya leadership which is fundamental inspired by weak political sympathy that failed to benefit even by the owner of the power itself. And this is African style of development where enough is always less and the less is always enough.
Hongera to you mr kerrow you deserve to represent this community.