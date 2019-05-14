Senate committee demands answers from corrupt Homabay Governor Awiti

Homa Bay County Governor Cyprian Awiti’s deteriorating health look set to cost him big time as the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Investments go for his head.

The Governor was set to appear before the Committe to respond to queries for three financial years of 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.



He was also expected to address various issues emerging in the Homa Bay health sector delivery.

The Governor did not however show up for questioning and instead sent a letter signed by his County Secretary indicating that he travelled out of the Country for Medical attention.

Senate accepted the letter and even wished him a quick recovery. He is however expected to provide his travel documents as well as an independent medical report to justify his absence.

Awiti is required to present himself to the committee in 30 days, failure to which necessary action will be taken against him.

Senate has also left the Homa Bay County Assembly with the Responsibility to determine whether Governor Awiti is fit to hold office.

Towards the end of last month, Awiti temporarily ‘handed over’ his official duties to his deputy Hamilton Orata.

Governor Awiti has been out of the limelight in the recent past and is reported to have returned to Kenya a few weeks ago after undergoing an eye operation in Germany.

However, with the latest developments, it seems like the Governor yet again travelled out of the Country to seek proper medical attention.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma have already demanded for Mr Awiti’s resignation.