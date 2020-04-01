See full list of counties with Coronavirus cases, Nairobi and Mombasa leading

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen by 22 bringing the total number in the country to 81.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday that 21 out of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine.

“We have tested over 300 Kenyans and out of those 22 have tested positive. This is the largest number we have received in a day,” he said.

According to the CS, the new cases are 18 Kenyans, two Pakistanis and two Cameroon nationals.

He further revealed that 13 of the cases are males and 9 are females: one of them is a patient admitted to Mombasa Hospital.

“That tells you importance of exercise we have been carrying out because they would have infected other people,” Kagwe said.

“If you are not feeling well and you have travelled, quarantine yourself,” he added.

The Health CS said two patients who recovered from coronavirus, Brenda and Brian, emphasized to Kenyans that if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 they should report to a health facility.



He noted that coronavirus is spreading widely in the country and gave out the list of the counties with reported cases: Kakamega has 1 case; Kiambu 2; Kilifi 1; Machakos 1; Mombasa 7; Murang’a 1; Nairobi 1 and Nyamira 1.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to adhere to the stringent measures imposed by government but clarified that food trucks are allowed to move as are vehicles ferrying food across the border.

“What we are stopping is meetings that are against social distancing,” he said.

The Government announced a 7pm to 5am curfew that took effect on March 27. It prohibits public gatherings and processions during the curfew.

Police IG Hilary Mutyambai said any person who violates the curfew commits an offense and will be arrested and charged in a court of law,