Security to be provided around public hospitals, perpetrators to be dealt with firmly

The National Police Service has promised to firmly deal with striking nurses.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the service also assured the public that adequate security will be provided around public hospitals throughout the striking period.

.. commanders have been instructed to ensure that those nurses who wish to resume duty do so undisturbed. 2/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 14, 2019

The statement comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all nurses to report to work by February 15 or face dismissal by the county government and the Health ministry.

Following the instructions by H.E. The President to all nurses in public hospitals who are on strike to comply with the Court Order & resume duty without fail by Friday 15th February 2019 at 8 am, the National Police Service wishes to inform the public that all the concerned..1/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 14, 2019

Uhuru instructed the National Police Service to take stern action against picketers who might harass public servants going to work.

We further wish to inform the public that adequate security will be provided around public hospitals and that anyone acting in breach of the Public Order Act will be dealt with firmly. 3/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) February 14, 2019

Last week, the court suspended the nurses’ strike for 60 days. This was after the Council of Governors sought an injunction to enable both parties to negotiate.

However, on Wednesday, the Kenya National Union of Nurses’ secretary general Seth Panyako maintained their strike is still on despite Uhuru’s threat to sack and arrest those participating.

“I have no mandate to respond to the President. If I do I will be overstepping my mandate. I urge our members to remain firm and fight for their rights. If there will be something otherwise we will advise them accordingly,” Panyako said.