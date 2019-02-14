Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Security to be provided around public hospitals, perpetrators to be dealt with firmly

Security to be provided around public hospitals, perpetrators to be dealt with firmly

Leave a Comment

The National Police Service has promised to firmly deal with striking nurses.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the service also assured the public that adequate security will be provided around public hospitals throughout the striking period.

The statement comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered all nurses to report to work by February 15 or face dismissal by the county government and the Health ministry.

Uhuru instructed the National Police Service to take stern action against picketers who might harass public servants going to work.

Last week, the court suspended the nurses’ strike for 60 days. This was after the Council of Governors sought an injunction to enable both parties to negotiate.

However, on Wednesday, the Kenya National Union of Nurses’ secretary general Seth Panyako maintained their strike is still on despite Uhuru’s threat to sack and arrest those participating.

“I have no mandate to respond to the President. If I do I will be overstepping my mandate. I urge our members to remain firm and fight for their rights. If there will be something otherwise we will advise them accordingly,” Panyako said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies