Secrets Behind Raila’s Big Smile; Psychology Of Positive Thinking, Tips For Fulfilled Life

PSYCHOLOGY OF POSITIVE THINKING: TIPS FOR FULFILLED LIFE.

1. Don’t complicate life. We won’t be here forever. Once this day is over, it’s gone forever. Your time is too valuable to waste on nonsense.

2. No matter what knocks you down in life, get up and keep going. NEVER GIVE UP. Great blessings come as a result of great perseverance.

3. Talking about our problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit. Talk about your joys.

4. Good things come to those who believe, better things come to those who are patient, and the best things come to those who don’t give up.

5. Do not pray for an easy life; pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.*

6. Disappointments were not meant to destroy you. They were meant to strengthen you and give you fortitude to accomplish your God-given destiny.

7. We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but by appreciating what we do have.

8. Your child will follow your example, not your advice.

9. One day, you’ll be just a memory for some people. Do your best to be a good one.

10. Associate yourself with people of good quality. For it is better to be alone than in bad company.

11. Don’t fear change. You may lose something good, but you may also gain something great.

12. When you love what you have, you have everything you need.

13. The greatest act of faith some days is to simply get up and face another day.

14. Never let the things you want make you forget the things you have – GRATITUDE.

15. Commitment means staying loyal to what you said you were going to do, long after the mood you said it has left you.

16. When you choose to forgive those who have hurt you, you take away their power.

17. Patience is not the ability to wait, but how you act while you are waiting.

18. Isn’t it ironic:

– We ignore those who adore us, but adore the ones that ignore us

– We love those who hurt us, but hurt the ones that love us.

19. Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. Every story has an end, but in life every end is just a new beginning.

20. You were born to win. Although to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.

21. Every day is a NEW beginning, take a deep breath and START AGAIN.

22. Know that you are loved. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are beautiful. You have purpose. You are a masterpiece.

23. Don’t compare your progress with that of others. We all need our own time to travel our own distance.

24. Surround yourself only with people who are going to lift you higher.

25. Bad things happen everyday to everyone. The difference is in how people deal with it.

26. When you make a commitment, you build hope. When you keep it, you build trust.

27. Two things define you: Your PATIENCE when you have NOTHING, and your ATTITUDE when you have EVERYTHING.

28. Being honest may not get you a lot of FRIENDS but it will always get you the RIGHT ONES.

29. Working on yourself is the hardest part of life. Keep growing up, no matter where you are.

30. Be selective in your battles. Sometimes peace is better than being right.

31. Keep people in your life who truly love you, motivate you and make you happy. If you know people who do none of these things, let them go.

32. Be happy not because everything is good, but because you can see the good side of everything.

33. OPTIMISM

NO ➔ Shortcuts

NO ➔ Quick fixes

NO ➔ Blaming others

NO ➔ I’ll do tomorrows

NO ➔ EXCUSES!!

34. Surround yourself with positive people who will support you when it rains, not just when it shines.

35. Being defeated is often a temporary condition; giving up is what makes it permanent.

Enjoy God’s grace on this journey we call LIFE.