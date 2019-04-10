SCOK judge Ojwang’ is innocent- Gov.Obado defends his friend over ouster

Migori governor Okoth Obado has said he is ready for a tribunal formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta under the recommendation of Judicial Service Commission to check conduct of justice Jacktone Ojwang’.

Ojwang’ hails from Kakrao in Migori where Obado is accused of building a road to his home for favourable judgments.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Complaints said the road, and a 300 meters stretch to the judge’s gate, was built on the orders of Governor Obado,.

The move was also in light on a court case against Awendo Town Council by 13 petitioners in Migori.

The 13 filled a petition before JSC claimed improper contact by Obado to issue a favourbale ruling towards the town council.

“I am ready for tribunal personal and as Migori county government to put the record straight against malicious propaganda,” Obado said.

He defended the road which was a routine work and Ojwang’ lives in the area with several other people.

“It is very wrong and malicious to tarnish the name of Ojwang,” he said.