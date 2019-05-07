Schools that no nonsense Prof Magoha is set to close down in a month’s time

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is set to close down a number of Primary and Secondary schools in a month’s time.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Education PS Belio Kipsang revealed that the government would shut down the institutions, both public and private, that will not have met set standards by mid-June.

He further revealed that the ministry was already conducting an audit that would determine which schools did not meet the required criteria for quality education.

“As schools break for mid-term, the government will assess the schools that will not have complied with the regulations and this will be closed down,” The Star quoted Kipsang.

According to the PS, any institution that has more than 15 pupils/students qualifies as a school and should, therefore, conform to the standards set by the government.

The publication further estimated that the schools were likely to run into thousands as certificates of institutions whose section of pupils studied under trees would be revoked.

“When I look at the press and see students sitting under trees I question how they received their operation licences,” he continued.

Students from institutions that will have been closed down will, however, be placed in other schools at the beginning of the third term.