SCANDAL: NMS officers arrested by EACC over graft

Three Nairobi Metropolitan Services officials have been arrested over corruption.

The three who are from the NMS Planning Department were arrested on Thursday evening in Westlands after they were busted by undercover EACC detectives while receiving a bribe of Sh 230,000 to issue renovation and repair approvals.

The three NMS officials are;

1) Kennedy Kichanu

2) Samson Jamenya

3) Albert Mihadi

The three had already received treated money amounting to Sh 50,000 as down payment. They had in possession fake NMS renovation approval documents, receipts plus other falsified documents.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday.