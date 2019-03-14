SCs Kiunjuri and Wamalwa grilled by DCI over 21b scandal, No Kikuyu or Luyha is complaining

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and his devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa were today grilled at CID headquarters over the 21billion dams scandal.

And guess what? No Kikuyu or Luyha is holding rallies to condemn the grilling of Kiunjuri and Wamalwa,everybody is quiet including the noisy and foul mouthed Kalenjin leaders, you know why? Because if they (Kiunjuri and Wamalwa) are guilty of stealing, they didn’t steal on behalf of Kikuyus and Luyhas. Kwa ufupi those DP Ruto lapdogs Murkomen, Sudi and Governor Sang should give Kenyans a break ata hao wezi wa kwao walizaliwa na wamama so they are just as human as anybody else, Ruto sio Mungu!

The Mtu wetu syndrome must end!

Now, in detail, CS for Devolution and Asals Hon Eugene Wamalwa was at the DCI headquarters where he recorded a statement to clear the air in the ongoing Arror and Kimwarer dams probe.

The CS clarified that the dams in question have never been under his jurisdiction.That the Regional Development Authorities were moved to another Ministry just before he became CS for water and Irrigation and later moved to another Ministry again when he was appointed to head the Ministry of Devolution and Asals.

The CS further urged all Kenyans not to politicise but instead support the investigating agencies in the ongoing probe and the fight against corruption

DCI is investigating claims that some contractors gave government officials kickbacks in order to get the tenders for the building of the dams.https://t.co/DB91iJ7DJQ — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) March 14, 2019

Dams scandal investigation: CSs Wamalwa and Kiunjuri questioned over Ksh. 21 billion dams scandal. Leaders from Western Kenya were at DCI to support CS Wamalwa. CS Kiunjuri claims his reputation has been tarnished. #NTVAtOne @SethOlale pic.twitter.com/l0vXd8FNai — NTV News (@NTVnewsroom) March 14, 2019

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is currently at DCI for grilling. Next is Simion Chelugui. When it rains it pours! #MtuWetuNonsense. Every facility in Uhuru Park should be free. pic.twitter.com/hJONu011BA — Ronoh Kipchumba Cornely. (@Cornely_Ronoh) March 14, 2019