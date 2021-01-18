Same people opposing BBI have been stealing Ksh. 2 billion daily, hypocrites”, Uhuru hits Ruto

MY TAKE AWAY FROM UHURU INTERVIEW.

This hustler-vs-dynasty narrative will end badly for us, if we allow it to go on.

Today we are pointing fingers at ‘certain families’ and calling them ‘dynasties’ – and the reason we are poor. Someone is using that narrative to justify why we must take away from these dynasties for us to get ahead. Gradually the distinction of who is hustler and who is not is fading and very soon we will be fighting between who is and who is not, a hustler/dynasty in the village.

Tomorrow the fingers will move from ‘#certainfamilies’ to ‘#certaincommunities’ which will now be called ‘dynasties’. And someone will be justifying the need to take away from these communities, for ‘Kenya to get ahead’.

“Please, I have not forsaken you. Don’t think I haven’t come to visit you because I am a coward. When I eventually come, we shall assess my developmental achievements together.”-Uhuru Kenyatta

“My comment during the funeral in Vihiga (‘perhaps its time for other communities to lead’) seemed to have touched a raw nerve. Did you see the reaction it elicited?”-Uhuru Kenyatta

“Leadership emanates from uniting Kenyans, empowering them. Not dividing them.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

If the LOGIC is about certain FAMILIES, I can also use the same logic to ask why only 2 TRIBES have ruled Kenya since independence. If your father was a doctor and you became a doctor, does that mean you cannot treat patients because your father was a doctor?



” Kenyans should not be blinded by noise that BBI will use I don’t know Ksh2 billion or Ksh14 billion. How much has been looted by some of those complaining loudest ! Mwengine anachocha Mt Kenya Wapinge BBI na ameiba mabilioni kupitia government projects which we will recover soon”

President Uhuru Kenyatta: If someone wants to use the logic that because my father was President, & now I am president, our Family is a dynasty. Does that mean if your father was a doctor that you should not be one?

“We are yet to know how much the BBI referendum will cost. We are yet to reach that stage.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“The money they (my opponents) steal daily is over the said Ksh2bn cost of the referendum. These people (my political opponents) are disingenuous.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“Let us focus on what will protect you, your children and your children’s children. I am not forcing you to be with me but don’t trust anyone blindly.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

“Whatever role I am assigned by God even after 2022, I will gladly play it. I love working”.- Uhuru Kenyatta

“My goal is to foster peace. Peace is the bedrock of development. The English say ‘if you walk alone you can walk fast; if you walk together you will walk far.'” – Uhuru Kenyatta

Journalist to President Uhuru Kenyatta: “You are a young energetic man. Your term is about to come to an end, what next?”

Uhuru: “You never know, I might be a journalist like you.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“To all KCPE and KCSE candidates, do your best. We will not abandon you. Even if you lost one year, you will catch up and become useful citizens for the country of Kenya.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“I am a student of history. If you don’t know where you came from, you can’t know where you are going. Let’s not only walk together as people but with the rest of the country.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“To people in Mount Kenya region, beware of people who are intent on bringing division. I urge you, wherever we are going, lets walk together as a people. If you are bought with petty cash to decide who will lead and who won’t, it will boomerang on you.”

“All our students in public day schools sent home ostensibly over lack of fees must be re-admitted immediately. I challenge you journalists to highlight cases and we will take action.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“We are experiencing moral decay among our youth. It touches on each and every home. We have a responsibility as parents, church elders etc to know what our youth do each waking day.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“We all have a societal responsibility; a child is bred by the society. Even media houses must ask themselves, ‘what are we broadcasting? Is it suitable'” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“The stand we took of re-opening schools was the right one. We will rectify the challenges in learning as we go along. I urge our parents and students to walk the journey along with us.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“I helped this young man (Sonko) get that seat (Nairobi governorship). Instead of working, he was up and about, doing nothing. Just look at his replacement; he has opened roads in Industrial Area, among other development projects.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

“At Dedan Kimathi University, we are about to commission a chips-manufacturing project, used in mobile telephony technology. We are selling these chips even in Japan.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

“There’s a tussle on increment in salaries. We cannot pay beyond our capacity. I challenge you (journalists) to go to public, private and missions hospitals and compare their salaries and benefits.” – Uhuru Kenyatta

“If we empower the youth through businesses and tax breaks, we will have nibbed a problem in the bud.”- Uhuru Kenyatta

“I have never declared #BBI to be a battle for 2022 or for building this politician of destroying that one. My goal is peace and unity for Kenyans.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

“Rocks are only flung at fruit-bearing trees. They (my political opponents) think if they insult me, I will send police to arrest them. Continue insulting me. I am busy at work.” -Uhuru Kenyatta

“They are telling you this thing (BBI) belongs to Raila…but if money comes to, for example, Kirinyaga County, who is Raila’s neighbour in Kirinyaga?” -Uhuru Kenyatta



“I have a covenant with the people of Kenya. This covenant entails I deliver on my promise. And to realize I am delivering, notice that my political opponents start their rallies by proclaiming ‘we have achieved this and that’. “-Uhuru Kenyatta

