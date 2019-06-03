Samburu county officials arrested with 1 million in cash inside a vehicle

A driver attached to the Samburu County Government was on Saturday evening arrested after he failed to account for Ksh.1,099,000 found by police in a county vehicle he was driving from Isiolo towards Wamba town.

Confirming the arrest, Samburu County Police Commander Karanja Muiruri said the suspect was nabbed by security officers manning a road block at Learata area in Samburu East Sub county.

The driver was detained at Archers Post Police Station pending arraignment on Monday.

The police commander said police officers, who had set up a temporary roadblock to inspect vehicles entering the county during Madaraka Day celebrations, stopped the Toyota Fortuner vehicle, searched it and found the money in bundles of Ksh.1,000 notes packed in a bag placed on the vehicle’s back seat.

The 38-year-old driver could not explain the source of the money or its intended use.