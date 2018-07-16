Senator Sakaja Terms MP Kaluma as Arrogant and Insensitive over World cup Remarks

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has harshly criticized the decision by the government to dispatch a team of 20 politicians to Russia to watch the 2018 World Cup at the expense of the taxpayers and at a time when most Kenyans cannot afford a square meal in a day.

The senator felt Kenyans were justified to be angry with the legislators who went to Russia then started taking selfies and posting pictures on social media to show how they were enjoying themselves abroad using the taxpayers’ money.

Appearing on KTN News on Sunday, July 15, Sakaja described the conducts of some of the leaders selfish, insensitive and arrogant.

“Sometimes we take any opportunity available to squander public resources… I’m glad I did not accompany the MPs to Russia…Sending 20 MPs was not prudent, they could have sent two, and for a specific time and mission,” the senator said.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Thursday, July 12, fired back at those who faulted her after she was spotted having merry in Russia.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma did not help matters either when he arrogantly said he could not use his own money to fly to Russia to watch soccer when the taxpayers could pay for it.

“Kaluma’s statement was in bad taste. It is sad that some of us leaders speak arrogantly,” Sakaja said.

Kaluma laughed off claims of misuse of taxpayers’ money to fund the two-week trip when Kenya is weighed down with huge debts, saying he is wealthy enough to pay for his own flight in the event the government did not.

The lawmaker defended his stay at the World Cup at the expense of taxpayers because just like his colleagues at the football bonanza, he is representing the government as reported by Citizen TV.

“I came at the start of the World Cup.I came here as I have been coming in other world cup tournaments and I can tell you even if the government were not to pay, I would pay it.

“The question is, why should I pay when I am as an MP? Why do I use economy when I am representing the government? Where is the image of the government? he posed on Saturday, July 14.