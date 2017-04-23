CONFUSION in STATEHOUSE as Uhuru and Ruto DIFFER on who to Replace Tuju as JP boss, President WANTS Hon Sakaja BUT Cartels Love Tuju

Sakaja Johnson in frame to TAKE-OVER JP management following Tuju spectacular FAILURE
The pressure of the fallout arising out of failure of the shambolic Jubilee Party (JP) primaries is beginning to be felt in as demands for Raphael Tuju’s replacement gain currency.
Supporters of the ruling party have been left wondering when the rain started to beating them especially when they reminiscence on what became of their highly efficient campaign machine of 2013 which was headed by a 28 year old Sakaja Johnson.
Sakaja not only oversaw successful party primaries for TNA, the party went on to win the presidency by a coalition majority.
Tuju on the other hand comes with the record of having headed President Kibaki ‘s presidential campaign secretariat of 2007 which many people belive he lost heavily to ODM’s Raila Odinga. The only reason winning him appointment to Jubilee Secretariat was to replace former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo who has since defected to ODM.
An angry President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday summoned and read the riot act to Tuju whose team are accused of mismanaging the process and squanderring a budget of a whopping Kshs850million. Tuju’s team also failed to utilize high-tech systems deployed by the party intended to improve efficiency and eliminate election malpractice.
Aspirants, expecially governors, are not amused that Tuja forced them to buy membership smart cards at Ksh20 and raised hundreds of millions of shillings from them only for the party to unilaterally drop the use of the cards during nominations and not organize a refund to those who invested
Tuju also had unfettered access to President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto who are both desperate for a second term amidst a united opposition showing strong resurgence.
Following unprecedented disorganisation that saw tempers flare in Jubilee strongholds with threats of defection, senior party functionaries are now demanding the immediate overhaul the JP secretariat and its replacement with the team led by Sakaja Johnson.
It remains to be seen how much longer Tuju will hold on to his job given the number of senior people baying for his blood but confidential correspondence sent to Kenya Today from Jubilee corridors of power show demands for Sakaja’s appointment to Pangani based party headquarters gaining nationwide currency.
Comments
ODHIS JOROGE says
Tuju is odm mole in jp he should be fired
Khalwaleist says
Why appoint him to JP SG yet you know he’s an ODM mole?
MARSH says
jubille is disoorganised no matter what,,, signs of a dying monkey. and last kicks of a dying donkey
ODHIS JOROGE says
Uhuru/ruto made a big mistake for dissolving theire paties they will feal it after unfair nomination
ODHIS JOROGE says
Jp and mt kenya aspirant shoul leavd tuju to do his work he will to it this time round fair
Kalala says
is there no anyone outside there to tel uhuruto that the writings onthe wall need 2b read by none other than them?
Anonymous says
uhuruto are confused.they should not cling on tuju..they have failed.the secretary implement what the chairman and his team has passed. Uhuru is the party leader. let him stop propaganda against tuju.
David ODALO says
so they mean this party should be of two tribes
chitwa says
Kenya is too big that it neet more rooms, they made Avere big mistek of dissolving their party, Now see—- whether they like or not ELECTION MUST GO ON
George says
Tuju kula kabisa
John Alemu says
The JP this round will cry with one eye .It’s not business as usual, they should read the writings on the wall. Let them stop blame game for nothing and let accept they were under-prepared not unprepared.
Rama says
Na bado,wapi masikio kubwa
Anonymous says
waanze kutoa vitanda kwa state house mapema
Nyayala says
Very interesting. Following
Benedicto says
This goes to prove that the jubille administration belongs to Kikuyu and Kalenjin
Cmy says
The fire is set,let it burn…
Owiti Muya says
Rather than blame Tuju,who was gullible enough to accept to run an omnibus without road-map,JP was founded on shaky and myopic structures which cannot catapult to national platform given its keadership makeup.
Not your business says
Very interesting read. I will be right here to read more…