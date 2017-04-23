Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

CONFUSION in STATEHOUSE as Uhuru and Ruto DIFFER on who to Replace Tuju as JP boss, President WANTS Hon Sakaja BUT Cartels Love Tuju

18 Comments

Sakaja Johnson in frame to TAKE-OVER JP management following Tuju spectacular FAILURE

Hon Sakaja Johnson, now a JP Senate spirant, addressing the media in a previous event in his capacity as TNA Chairman

The pressure of the fallout arising out of failure of the shambolic Jubilee Party (JP) primaries is beginning to be felt in as demands for Raphael Tuju’s replacement gain currency.

Supporters of the ruling party have been left wondering when the rain started to beating them especially when they reminiscence on what became of their highly efficient campaign machine of 2013 which was headed by a 28 year old Sakaja Johnson.

Sakaja not only oversaw successful party primaries for TNA, the party went on to win the presidency by a coalition majority.

Tuju on the other hand comes with the record of having headed President Kibaki ‘s presidential campaign secretariat of 2007 which many people belive he lost heavily to ODM’s Raila Odinga. The only reason winning him appointment to Jubilee Secretariat was to replace former TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo who has since defected to ODM.

An angry President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday summoned and read the riot act to Tuju whose team are accused of mismanaging the process and squanderring a budget of a whopping Kshs850million. Tuju’s team also failed to utilize high-tech systems deployed by the party intended to improve efficiency and eliminate election malpractice.

Aspirants, expecially governors, are not amused that Tuja forced them to buy membership smart cards at Ksh20 and raised hundreds of millions of shillings from them only for the party to unilaterally drop the use of the cards during nominations and not organize a refund to those who invested

Tuju also had unfettered access to President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto who are both desperate for a second term amidst a united opposition showing strong resurgence.

Following unprecedented disorganisation that saw tempers flare in Jubilee strongholds with threats of defection, senior party functionaries are now demanding the immediate overhaul the JP secretariat and its replacement with the team led by Sakaja Johnson.

It remains to be seen how much longer Tuju will hold on to his job given the number of senior people baying for his blood but confidential correspondence sent to Kenya Today from Jubilee corridors of power show demands for Sakaja’s appointment to Pangani based party headquarters gaining nationwide currency.

Comments

  6. uhuruto are confused.they should not cling on tuju..they have failed.the secretary implement what the chairman and his team has passed. Uhuru is the party leader. let him stop propaganda against tuju.

    Reply Report comment

  10. The JP this round will cry with one eye .It’s not business as usual, they should read the writings on the wall. Let them stop blame game for nothing and let accept they were under-prepared not unprepared.

    Reply Report comment

  16. Rather than blame Tuju,who was gullible enough to accept to run an omnibus without road-map,JP was founded on shaky and myopic structures which cannot catapult to national platform given its keadership makeup.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer