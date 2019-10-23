Safaricom suffers huge blow as Kenyans steal airtime overnight (millions)

Kenyas main telecommunication company has suffered a major loss this morning after an early heist leading to loss of billions.

This is now the second time the telecommunication company is hitting a hard end after it was struck by the same mess this year.

Here are some sentiments from Kenyans on twitter;

#safaricom Lakini wadau 😂😂, safaricom wako na hasira na offer yao pic.twitter.com/8GbctnPRAd — Simba Simba (@QuintineSimba) October 23, 2019

Use the bundles and airtime you have looted from #safaricom this morning to tweet against occupation of Uhuru Park. Raise your voices. We shouldn't agree with a few people in power all the time. This is our country. The power rests with the people. Always. #HandsOffUhuruPark — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 23, 2019

Leo ndio yengs zinaanika number huku ati nitumie kakitu woye aki, nimepata number ya TA bila struggle.When we come together, great things happen. Thank you #safaricom 😊😊😊😊 — RODGERS ODARI 🇰🇪 (@OdreIZme) October 23, 2019

Nobody bothered to wake me up during the heist#safaricom pic.twitter.com/exzM7W6b8n — Musyoka 🇰🇪 (@Musyoka__) October 23, 2019

My lazy ass arriving at 6am trying to see kama bado nawesa iba hio airtime #safaricom #safaricomheist pic.twitter.com/vpg6ei9yb1 — Papa Himuselefu !!! (@Bulumacleo) October 23, 2019

i keep missing out on the heists ,God is preparing me for something #safaricom pic.twitter.com/Ac7pFaFFYU — Ian Cornell (@iancornell14) October 23, 2019

#safaricom Thou that sleepeth 😂 thy blessings shallth passeth 😁 pic.twitter.com/YpZyyuMPAv — Simba Simba (@QuintineSimba) October 23, 2019

I think I'm going to delete some of my contacts…ninja zinaeka WhatsApp statuses Million GB na airtime amepata na hangenipigia simu nifanye heist pia…fake friends,smh🚮🤧

#SafaricomHeist #safaricom — Bryañ🇰🇪 (@BryannKeter) October 23, 2019

None alerted me about the #SafaricomHeist. Lesson: Everybody isn’t your friend. Just because they hang around you and laugh with you doesn’t mean you are your friends. People pretend well. At the end of the day, real situations expose fake people, so pay attention. #Safaricom pic.twitter.com/ElX89O4n4F — Shiko❣️ (@ThisIsShiko) October 23, 2019