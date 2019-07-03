Safaricom shops to be closed on Thursday in honour of Slain boss Bob Collymore

All Safaricom shops countrywide will close on Thursday July 4, 2019 in honour of their late CEO Bob Collymore.

The shops will remain closed from 10:30am – 2:30pm during a memorial service that will be held at All Saints Cathedral.

Kenyans are expected to pay their last respects to the late Collymore during the service.

The deceased was cremated on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Shamshan Bhumi, Kariokor Crematorium.

He succumbed to cancer at his home in the wee hours of July 1, 2019 at his Nairobi home.

The 61-year-old had been battling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for almost two years.

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.