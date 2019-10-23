Safaricom bows to court pressure, introduces no expiry date on data bundles

Kenyas largest telecommunication company Safaricom has bowed to pressure from Kenyans after being sued and thereby introducing data bundles, calls and SMSs with no expiry date.

Customers who dial *544# now have two new options:

Data Bundle (NO EXPIRY DATE)

Calls & SMS (NO EXPIRY DATE)

Normal Data Bundle WITH EXPIRY

Check Balance

Safaricom that is celebrating its 19th anniversary unveiled the new system dubbed ‘Simple. Transparent. Honest.’

A statement from Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph said: ” We have reviewed all of our products and services, looked at the many customer touch points, and examined the customer feedback surveys, good and bad, about how we serve you. Today we are making a commitment to being simple, transparent and honest.”

The company also assured customers that they will now be served within 5 minutes that they lodge complaints.

There will also be free WiFi at all Safaricom shops and one can also get a SIM card with a phone number of their choice.

Last year, Safaricom marked its 18th anniversary with a campaign dubbed ‘Nawe Kila Wakati’ where customers received 18 minutes of talk time every day for Ksh.18.

The promotion ran until December 12 and subscribers were allowed to redeem the talk time once per day.

The latest move to introduce data bundles with no expiry date comes hot on the heels of the free YouTube bundle that was unveiled for Eliud Kipchoge’s INEOS challenge.

From 8am to 4pm, all Safaricom subscribers were able to stream the Vienna race live on their phones at no cost.

Customers were also able to send free messages to express their support for Kipchoge.

His partnership with Safaricom dates back to 2017 when the company launched its ‘Twaweza’ brand campaign and he took the role of Safaricom brand ambassador.