Telecoms operator Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore is back from his medical hiatus.

Collymore had taken medical leave to receive specialized treatment for a “number of months” in October last year.

One however could not skip the devil in the details as his leave coincided with the Resist boycott NASA called on the service provider following its roll in the bungled August 2017 elections.

During his absence, Safaricom chief financial officer Sateesh Kamath will took a “primary role,” supported by Joseph Ogutu – the company’s director of Strategy and Innovation.

Mr Collymore, 59, a Guyanan-born British citizen, took charge of Safaricom in 2010 on a three-year contract, after the company’s founding CEO, Michael Joseph, retired and had his term renewed for another three years.

His second term was expected to end last August, but was renewed for two more years.

“I’m back. Thanks to everyone who supported me over the past 9 months especially the clinical team at @UCLH, my superb @SafaricomPLC team and of course my wife @WambuiKamiru”an excited Collymore tweete