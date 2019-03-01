SAD: Former powerful minister Kipkalia Kones son commits suicide, dead on arrival at the

Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones’s son, Collins Kipyegon, was on Friday claimed to have died after committing suicide at his home in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County.

Kipyegon was rushed to War Memorial Hospital where he passed on after doctors were unable to save him.

A friend to Kipyegon, who sought anonymity, alleged that the deceased and his wife had been having marital issues and would have been the reason to him taking his life as reported by Standard.

“He has been having marital issues which we suspect drove him to commit suicide,” stated the friend.

A doctor from the hospital who opted to have his identity concealed, stated that Kipyegon was received at the facility with breathing problems and died while in the ICU.

“He was rushed here early morning for having taken poison and doctors did all they could do to save his live but unfortunately he died,” remarked the doctor.