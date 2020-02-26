Sad deep tribal appointments at cooperative bank

By Mike Nixon Diemo

Kenya’s third largest bank by asset and spread, Cooperative Bank, is

reeling from a leaked memo about the composition of its management and

part of its operations.

In a detailed memo sent out last week, Citizens’ Coalition Bureau, an

NGO registered in Nairobi alleges that the senior management of the

bank is ‘unashamedly tribalised’ by its composition of managers drawn

from one tribal formation.

Read Full list of management, from one tribe;

https://www.co-opbank.co.ke/management/top-management/dr-peter-njuguna-phd-ag

“Alongside the tens of things that this country has to resolve, the

composition of management of corporates that are found in this

country. It is a sad indictment, but we have to talk about it. It is

rather strange that most of the lucrative institutions in the country

and saddled in the hands of one community. We need to find a solution

to this.

“The banking sector is one of those that need to be looked it. We have

a situation in this country where the management of an institution is

filled with people from one community. It is not in the interest of

the national ethos that we all aspire.

We cannot have 90 per cent of

employees and management of Co-operative Bank to be from on

community,” said Onyango Aluodo, a convener of the NGO.

According to him, it is in the interest of the public that the matter

is addressed at a national level through an informed discussion.

He adds that as a bank with tentacles spread across the 47 counties,

it is prudent that the composition of the management displays a

national outlook in line with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

dreams and aspirations.

He added that the composition of the management of the bank should be

made in a way that it covers the country.

“It is no longer the Cooperative Bank of Kenya (It is Kikuyu). It ends

up being a boys’ club chama for members of a section of this country.

Mark you Coop Bank is an umbrella bank for the country’s cooperative

movement and as such, they act as bank for all Saccos in the country.

It is in this line that we shall be making our NGO’s undertaking when

the Committee of Experts formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former

Prime Minister Raila Odinga start hearing views in the final BBI

Report,” Francis Macharia Munene, secretary of the Coalition said.

The NGO bosses added that from fear of competition and using the

tribal stranglehold in the running of the country’s affairs,

Cooperative Bank management frustrated effort by Spire Bank to handle

the giant Mwalimu Sacco accounts.

“There is information out there that when Mwalimu Sacco acquired

Equatorial Bank from Sameer Investment that is owned by Naushad

Merali, Cooperative Bank management was disturbed and frustrated every

effort to have the bank run in a proper way. We have communication to

such effect,” said Aluodo.

Cooperative Bank also has another issue with its City Hall Annex

branch, something that is rumoured to have instigated a fallout

between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and the bank management, leading

to a Facebook post by the beleaguered governor that accused the bank’s

communication director Ngummo Kahiga of paying out millions of

shillings to silence the media over goings within the bank.

“If the banking regulator is from the same tribe in an industry

dominated by the same tribe, you get an interesting situation where

the field is titled towards other people’s advantage.

“Sonko might be having problems of hos own making but the suspected

input by Cooperative Bank in his troubles can been seen by many.

We dont know anything about it so far. We have tried to contact Sonko

office about his threat to lock out the bank from its offices, but we

have not received any information.

“We are treating it as a lie. A rumour. Please dont drag us into that.

The Sonko issues can be handled by his office and not our forum,”

added Aluodo in a reference to the question.

Trouble for Cooperative Bank has heightened after another group of

squatters accused the bank management of using the journalists in the

mainstream media to kill damaging stories about the bank.

On the composition of the bank management, the Coalition promised to

expose other banks in the country with poorly structured managements

skewed along tribal lines.

“We are not stopping at Coop Bank. We shall be getting to the bottom

of others in the industry. We have banks run like Asian Tea Clubs, we

are investigating and receiving information on the recent merger of

CBA and NIC Bank and obviously, we shall strive to seek an end to

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)-like institutions in this country. At

the end of the day, Cooperative Bank does business with the

government, which by extension is taxpayers money. Should they be

allowed that luxury? Not as a bank operating in this country. We shall

expose them,” he added.

On Cooperative Bank, the bureau says that it is not practical that a

bank that have the CEO from one tribe and every senior manager on

three layers under him come from one tribal.

“We have this one as an active case. It might look hard to achieve

change given the business aspirations and it set up, but Kenya cannot

allow an institution that serves the whole country to be tribalised.

It must be said and heard loudly,” Munene said.

Munene on the other hand failed to disclose what will happen if the

set up remains as it it.

Efforts to get a comment from Kahiga or Francis Ngambi, the media

liason at CEO Gideon Muriuki’s office were fruitless.

The writer of this article is a Freelance Investigative Reporter

living in Nairobi