Sad! Activist Onyango Oloo is dead

Veteran activist Onyango Oloo is died on Sunday night as he was being rushed to the Yala Hospital after he fell ill.

Professor Larry Gumbe, a close friend of the deceased confirmed the death on Monday morning.

Born David Onyango Oloo, the activist dropped the Christian name and was often confused with Kisumu Speaker Onyango Oloo who also dropped his Christian name (George).

Gumbe also claimed that the deceased had travelled to Nakuru to collect a consignment of books sent to him by his close ally Miguna Miguna when he fell ill.

Another activist John Githongo took to social media to mourn his compatriot.

“Rest In Peace the most prolific patriot @OnyangoOloo,” Githongo wrote on Twitter.



Miguna had awarded the activist 15 copies of his latest book treason: A Case of Tyrants and Renegades.

On his Twitter account, the deceased described himself as “an activist, blogger, poet and organic intellectual from Kenya. He is NOT the TNA guy!”