Sack and arrest corrupt ministers,governors,MPs, MCAs ,Kenyans tells Uhuru

Social media is in uproar following increased rate of corruption in the country with less development projects fulfilled.

Here are some of the reactions:

#handshaketohandcuffs

Handshakes have always been there but has never solved issues affecting our problems. Action and loyalty to the constitution has. Uhuru!!! Move from #HandshakeToHandcuffs . Corruption is killing 🇰🇪!!! pic.twitter.com/iTdE5VruSe — Shariff Jere (@JereShariff) February 26, 2019

Kenyans are eager to witness an intensified war on corruption. @UKenyatta should fire and arrest corrupt ministers,governors,MPs, MCAs and all that smell corruption. #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/8FVFM4DzXk — ANC YOUTH LEAGUE (@league_anc) February 26, 2019





High Priest of corruption in Kenya ,I wonder how he is cleared on this cases ,We can't trust him with the Presidency #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/h4ea9bpgCH — Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019

Todate Weston hotel scandal not cleared .. #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/FObrdhaJEt — Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019

@DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE Kenyans are tired of PR gimick of arresting culprits on a weekend then latter on released either on bond or lack of enough evidence #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/7MFUupHubW — Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019

We need better representation not this thieves #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/rBDJrewOZo — Tru Asembo (@trueasembo) February 26, 2019