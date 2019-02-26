Sack and arrest corrupt ministers,governors,MPs, MCAs ,Kenyans tells Uhuru

Social media is in uproar following increased rate of corruption in the country with less development projects fulfilled.
Here are some of the reactions:
#handshaketohandcuffs
Handshakes have always been there but has never solved issues affecting our problems. Action and loyalty to the constitution has. Uhuru!!! Move from #HandshakeToHandcuffs . Corruption is killing 🇰🇪!!! pic.twitter.com/iTdE5VruSe
— Shariff Jere (@JereShariff) February 26, 2019
Kenyans are eager to witness an intensified war on corruption. @UKenyatta should fire and arrest corrupt ministers,governors,MPs, MCAs and all that smell corruption. #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/8FVFM4DzXk
— ANC YOUTH LEAGUE (@league_anc) February 26, 2019
High Priest of corruption in Kenya ,I wonder how he is cleared on this cases ,We can't trust him with the Presidency #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/h4ea9bpgCH
— Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019
Todate Weston hotel scandal not cleared .. #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/FObrdhaJEt
— Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019
@DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE Kenyans are tired of PR gimick of arresting culprits on a weekend then latter on released either on bond or lack of enough evidence #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/7MFUupHubW
— Slim Sherdy (@andama_shadrack) February 26, 2019
@UKenyatta can't keep on explaining handshake that happened a year ago #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/gEprAH5ToL
— Mmutiso (@leonidas_carls) February 26, 2019
We need better representation not this thieves #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/rBDJrewOZo
— Tru Asembo (@trueasembo) February 26, 2019
Arrest, detain and bring back our money. That is when we will take you serious. @DCI_Kenya @lawsocietykenya @dkmaraga @UKenyatta #HandshakeToHandcuffs pic.twitter.com/2BjTTKNi02
— Tru Asembo (@trueasembo) February 26, 2019
@UKenyatta @RailaOdinga What happened with individual Life Audit move or you chickened out to save your cronies?? #HandshakeToHandcuffs
— Britte Adams (@AdamsBritte) February 26, 2019
and it should start with himself and his other brother in crime.