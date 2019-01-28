Ruto’s unfulfilled promise and misfortunes facing former VP Wamalwa’s children as property tussle deepens

During the burial of Ambassador Yvonne Wamalwa, Deputy President William Ruto promised the government would ensure her children are educated.

Michelle Nafuna who is the daughter to yvonne Wamalwa has dropped out of school in Australia for over one year and it appears there is no end in sight.

The matter on the Wamalwa estate is up for hearing on February 4, 2019.

Michelle Nafuna, known as Chichi, and Derek Mboya accused their uncle Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa of teaming up with relatives to kick them out from their father’s estate.

Yvonne’s family claims they are facing hard times as their father’s pension has not been processed 15 years after his death.

Wamalwa died without a will. But on September 12, 2003, Yvonne applied and was granted letters of administration.

On January 24, 2005, the grant was rectified to include Muthoni as a co-administrator. She has opposed Derek to be made a co-administrator.

“If you ask for help you are told, ‘If you want to continue with school, if you want to go back to Australia [where Derek had worked], if you want food’, then sell the house,” Chichi said in reference to their Karen home.

“When you go and look for help, you’re told there are people in your family who can take care of you, why don’t you go to them? These same people are the one’s ruining your life.”

At the centre of the row is the Karen home that was partly paid for by the Kenyan government after Wamalwa’s death.

By the time he died, Wamalwa had paid Sh19.5 million and the balance of Sh31.9 million was cleared by the government.