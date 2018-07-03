Ruto’s Team Making Counter Plans to Impeach Uhuru as Division Rages On

Could there be a secret plot by a section of Jubilee party leaders to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta days after the same was revealed for his deputy William Ruto?

Kiminini Member of Parliament Christ Wamalwa thinks has sensationally claimed Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were not happy with the president and maybe planning to impeach him.

Appearing on Citizen TVs’ breakfast show on Tuesday, July 3, Wamalwa alleged Ruto’s camp was bitter with the president for allegedly sidelining the DP in some of the major decisions he made.

“There are people who are bitter about the DP being sidelined as President Uhuru’s successor. Some have even been warned by elders. I will not be surprised if there is a motion to impeach the president,” the MP said.

Wamalwa alleged two factions had emerged within the ruling party, one pushing for the Big Four agenda and the anti-graft war, and the other focusing on the 2022 succession agenda.

“The president’s focus is to leave a legacy, by working on the fight against graft and the Big Four agenda. But the issue of 2022 succession is also not going away,” the MP claimed.

He added there was a major rift in the Jubilee party and that if the party’s leadership does not restore order soon, things will fall apart.

Among the issued said to have been causing a lot of friction in the ruling party are the handshake deal between Uhuru and former prime minister Raila Odinga and the president’s lifestyle audit directive.

Wamalwa argued Ruto may not have been consulted on these two issues. Indeed, the DP was not present when Uhuru signed the peace agreement with Raila, who also did not consult his co-principals in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

