Ruto’s Chilling Phone Call to Assembly Leader That Saved Speaker Elachi From Impeachment

Nairobi speaker Beatrice Elachi has survived an ousting after Deputy President William Ruto intervened.

Waithaka MCA Anthony Karanja drafted a motion he was set to table before the assembly and which was to be signed by 43 ward representatives.

Karanja cited violation of the Constitution, undermining the authority of the County Assembly Service Board and abuse of office as grounds for his motion to impeach Elachi.

Sources claim Deputy President William Ruto read the riot act to its members if they dared impeach the speaker and send home clerk Jacob Ngwele. A meeting was held in the speaker’s office yesterday after the DP read the riot act to Majority leader Abdi Guyo.

A source privy to the meeting said Ruto told the members Jubilee has too many wars to fight to be distracted by the assembly feuds. “The DP said the members should stop tarnishing the party’s name,”he said.

The Deputy President said a team has been selected to meet Elachi and Ngwele for arbitration.

Karanja said he followed the right procedure and should not be gagged. “It’s unbelievable that Guyo,the speaker and other members are urging me to drop the motion,” he said.