Ruto’s close allies blocked from meeting Mzee Moi in Kabarak

Senate speake Ken Lusaka and Baringo Governor Stanley and senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) were in Nakuru home of retired president Mzee Moi but were not granted access to meet the former president.

Sources say despite being welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, the group of leaders were denied access to meet Mzee Moi.

All the leaders that have visited Mzee Moi at his Kabarak home in the last few days since the death of Jonathan have all been allowed to meet Moi.

It is understood that Baringo Senator was uncomfortable with the coming of Kiptis and Kihika-close allies Ruto “prompting him to block all the leaders from condoling with the retired president.

It has been reported that Lusaka had been told not to include Kiptis in his delegation but already the governor had joined the team and “could have been embarrassing to drop out of the delegation”.

Jonathan will be buried tomorrow at his home in Kabimoi, in Eldama Ravine with a funeral service held at his father’s home in Kabarak.