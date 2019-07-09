Ruto’s assassination claims are utter nonsense- PS Kibicho

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary (PS), Karanja Kibicho, on Monday, categorically ridiculed the assassination plot against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during the commissioning of a borehole at Shauri Moyo Police Station in Nairobi, PS Kibicho maintained that the allegations were nothing more than mere rumours and propaganda.

”I hear assassinations claims. Who has complained? I am yet to hear someone complain. That’s utter nonsense and unfounded claims. We should stop creating things that don’t exist,” Kibicho divulged to the Nation.

Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health) Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialization) address a press conference outside DCI offices on Kiambu Road

He went on to insist that there was no truth behind the claims, citing the fact that no one had made a formal complaint at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), as clear evidence of the falsehood of the entire story.

“We should stop creating things that don’t exist. The moment we have a formal claim we deal with it in accordance with the law. We will not as a ministry be stopped from doing our work,” he asserted.

The startling allegations arose after a letter (which has since turned out to be fake) surfaced, detailing the alleged plot to have DP Ruto assassinated, following meetings held at La Mada Hotel.

PS Kibicho firmly maintained that the whole fiasco was totally fake, adding that it was just fueled by the media, as well as political machinations.

“It’s unfortunate that we are occupied by media talking about imaginations. We must be a country led by logic and truths, it’s unfortunate that people make conclusions even before investigations. Political interference should not be accepted,” he asserted.

The infamous letter that implicated CSs, Peter Munya (Trade), Joseph Mucheru (ICT), James Kamau (Transport) and Sicily Kariuki (Health), was scrutinized and found to be fake.

Digital, Innovations and Diaspora Communications Secretary, Dennis Itumbi, was arrested last week in connection to the origins of the aforementioned letter.