Ruto’s ally questions Uhuru on the role of Raila in government

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to come clear on what position is held by ODM leader Raila Odinga in government.

He claims Uhuru has allegedly ‘elevated” Raila higher than DP William Ruto.

“Raila is using the handshake to revive his political ambitions and that is why he is using ODM parliamentarians to hurl unprintable insults against the Deputy President whenever they arise to the podium to speak,” he said.

On Monday, the MP together with others from the Western region accused Raila of trying to bring animosity between the President and Ruto through the March 9 handshake deal.

The leaders who had accompanied Ruto in inspecting and launching projects in Kakamega and Vihiga counties accused Raila of using his new-found ties with Uhuru to frustrate and undermine the DP.

However, DP Ruto who spoke during the tour called upon political leaders to shun divisive and ethnically tagged politics and instead focus on service delivery to Kenyans.

The leaders were speaking in Ikolomani on Monday during the launch of a new Kenya Medical Training College.

Rallying their support behind Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions, the leaders said Raila should instead concentrate on his new job at the African Union (AU) as a special envoy in charge of infrastructure and development and abstain from engaging in active politics.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said already the current system of governance has resulted in a bloated wage bill saying expanding the executive to create more positions to accommodate the ODM leader is a burden to the taxpayers.

He added: “Raila is an opportunist and that’s why he is determined to have a referendum held before 2022 polls. He wants to destabilize Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions and we will not give him room to do that.”

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe said Raila should stop being selfish and share the goodies he has gained from the handshake to Western people who voted for him 95 per cent.

“We will oppose referendum calls if the constitutional amendments are aimed at creating more positions to resurrect some people politically. Raila’s calls for constitutional review are not genuine and we will not support him,” said Dr Khalwale.

Deputy President said he was focused on ensuring the Jubilee promised development projects are implemented as per the manifesto they sold to the electorate in the last polls.

“Time for politicking and leadership positions are over and done with we are now putting our energies in improving the lives of wananchi. All Government positions have been filled and we don’t have a leadership crisis,” said Ruto.