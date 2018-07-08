DP RUTO Senses Defeat, Says He Will Support Whoever Mt. Kenya Nominates in 2022

“I will be seeking Jubilee ticket but if they pick someone else, I will support whoever jubilee picks”.

These are the startling remarks made by Deputy President William Ruto during a live interview with NTV.

“Uhuru and I, we never agreed that Uhuru supports me after I support him, when the time comes for me to run, I will not expect favor from Mt. Kenya” he added.

Speaking to NTV’s Mark Maasai from his official residence in KAREN, Ruto has admitted on live TV that Jubilee government led by him and President Uhuru Kenyatta is an an example of failure and plunder.

“Yes, i admit we have failed but be fair to us” he told NTV’s Mark Maasai during an interview at his lavish Karen home.

This cane out as he addressed maters of corruption with Kenya ranking index 143 out of 185

“On matters corruption, we have consistently aid we will do our part, doubled budget for agencies charged with fighting graft. Compared to any other government, we have added 100 investigators,” he added.