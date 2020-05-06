Ruto in pain after news of Raila flying to Naivasha on Military Chopper to condole with Keroche Breweries family hit twitter

It must painful for DP Ruto when news reached him that Raila flew to Naivasha in a Kenya Airforce Chopper to condole with the Keroche Breweries family following the death of Tecla Muigai, a daughter of the founder of Keroche industries. Baba is is powerful, Baba is in government, Ruto’s hatred notwithstanding.

Well, Ruto told us he (Raila) is a witch, sijui mganga, mtu was vitendawili. Now a Mchawi man is being flown in a military chopper, as we the sobre, clean and born again remain down here, insulting him with okoa bundles, without any dream of flying in any chopper, even in dreams

Remember, we can’t even enter or leave Nairobi in our nduthi because of a an ongoing travel restrictions, yet the man is flying around in KDF choppers

Anyway, such is life! Change is the only constant thing. Embrace it

It appears those who thought they had won an election may have lost and those who thought they had lost an election may have won

It happens. Remember it is only in Kenya where the opposition is in the government and part of the government is in the opposition

Have a blissful sleep, my fellow Southerners!!

By Jerome Ogola