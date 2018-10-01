‘Ruto Is Dead Scared Of War Against Corruption, I Will Not Engage Him’- Raila

“The fight against corruption is what is causing jitters among those who fear because they may be implicated,” ODM leader Raila Odinga has said

Mr Odinga said he did not want to comment on issues concerning Deputy President William Ruto, who earlier told him to leave the corruption war to independent institutions mandating with fighting it.

“Mimi sitaongea [kuhusu] mambo ya watu wengine (I will discuss matters to do with other people),” he said in Kiswahili, in reference to the DP’s utterances on Sunday.

The Raila’s remarks were a coded response to Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘conman-ship’ remark yesterday while at the Coast region. Raila’s response is aligned to his deputy party leader and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and minority whip Hon Junet who today mocked Ruto saying he was running away from his own shadow.

Yesterday at a function in Msambweni, Kwale county, DP Ruto termed Raila as a conman whose intention was to oust him from the Jubilee party as he did when he was in ODM.

Speaking in Mlolongo, the people’s president and former Prime Minister said that he supported that tax on fuel because it substituted the option of reducing salaries for civil servants.

He said that he only agreed to support the increase contrary to the popular opinion because it is what was good for the country now as there was not option.



Raila maintained that he urged the government to cut down on expenditure and that he and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka only agreed to support the increased taxation for just one year and government tries to get country out of an economic cliff. “If these aren’t addressed by next year (one year after the handshake), the deal will be off,” he said.

On matters politics Raila said that the journey to Canaan was still on, and that they only met ‘crocodiles’ on the way and opted to build Bridges with President Uhuru Kenyatta before crossing to Canaan together.

Read also: Governor Joho Leads NASA and Mt Kenya MPs To ‘Finish’ DP Ruto Completely For Attacking Raila Uhuru Handshake

He also disclosed that on the day of the handshake, he called his co principals in NASA but Wiper leader Kalonzo’ mobile phone was switched off, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi was at the airport heading to Mombasa.

Raila distanced himself from the big four agenda, he claimed that they never spoke about the Big four agenda during the handshaske talks but focused on finding solutions for a peaceful Kenya.