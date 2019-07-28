Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Ruto is corrupt and incompetent, should resign- Hon. Murathe

Ruto is corrupt and incompetent, should resign- Hon. Murathe

Leave a Comment

Former Jubilee party vice chairperson David Murathe has hit out at deputy president William Ruto for being incompetent and corrupt.


Murathe who was speaking on K24 said that the second man in command has influenced several corrupt tenders to his friends irregularly.


Murathe asked the deputy president to step aside after the assassination claims arguing that it was for his betterment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies