Ruto is corrupt and incompetent, should resign- Hon. Murathe

Former Jubilee party vice chairperson David Murathe has hit out at deputy president William Ruto for being incompetent and corrupt.

David Murathe: I resigned on principle. I resigned because I could not sit in the same table with NEC members after making those comments. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/KzyaNsJnmY — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 28, 2019



Murathe who was speaking on K24 said that the second man in command has influenced several corrupt tenders to his friends irregularly.



Murathe asked the deputy president to step aside after the assassination claims arguing that it was for his betterment.

David Murathe: If I sit in the Cabinet and think that there are people in that Cabinet who are a threat to my personal security, I'd take a walk. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/MskqgY5WQ3 — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 28, 2019

David Murathe: I have no personal problem with the DP @WilliamsRuto. It was the President and his deputy who appointed interim officials. #MuratheOnPunchline pic.twitter.com/4v6Itd4jpp — K24 TV (@K24Tv) July 28, 2019