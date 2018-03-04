Ruto Defends The Appointment Of Sports CS Rashid Echesa

Deputy President William Ruto has refuted claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta erred by appointing Rashid Echesa as the Sports, Heritage and Culture CS.

Ruto speaking at Echesa’s homecoming ceremony in Mumias on Saturday, Ruto said Echesa’s appointment was not a guess but a deliberate move by Uhuru.

He said the move was aimed at proving to all Kenyans that their dreams are valid despite their backgrounds or where they hail from.

“People are still asking if it is true Echesa was appointed. Others have questioned how such an unfamiliar person can be given a youthful docket but I want to assure all of you that Uhuru did not guess. Echesa is not a product of guesswork put a deliberate move,” Ruto said.

He said, “This proves the point that all of have can become anything they want to be as long as we work hard”.

Ruto downplayed the claims that Echesa does not have a strong educational background to run the docket.

“We resolved as Jubilee government to build the bridges of friendship among all Kenyans despite their political affiliations. This is why we picked Echesa despite having worked closely with our competitors,” he said.

Echesa on his hand reached out to all the Luhya politicians to bury their political differences and work together to unite the Mulembe community.

About 10 bulls were slaughtered to officially welcome him home after he assumed office as Sports CS.