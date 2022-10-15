Ruto appoints Amin as new DCI boss

NEW DCI CHIEF APPOINTED

His Excellency Hon William Ruto, has appointed Mr Amin Mohammed Ibrahim, as the new Director of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Amin was appointed vide a gazette notice dated October 14, 2022, to replace former Director George Kinoti who tendered his resignation and has since been redeployed to the public service commission.

This follows a vetting exercise of 10 candidates conducted by the National Police Service Commission, which forwarded its recommendations to His Excellency the President to make the appointment.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Amin was the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit, mandated to investigate complaints against police.

The new DCI chief returns to the Directorate where he has previously served in various senior positions including the head of DCI Investigations Bureau, head of Operations, O/C Banking Fraud unit among other specialized units in the Directorate.

His vast experience in the field of investigations within and outside the Directorate will without doubt inject new blood to the country’s foremost investigative agency and address the ever changing crime dynamics.