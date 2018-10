Rumours: What Media Did Not Show You; Celebrations in Nyeri as Raila is Appointed AU Envoy

There is talk on social media that there was dance deep inside Othaya, Nyeri a group of women danced theor hearts out when news of Raila’s appointment to be AU representative for Infrastructure was announced.

Othaya people have always maintained their mad respect for Raila for his selfless move to campaign for Emilio Mwai Kibaki in 2022. Kibaki was a perennial loser but with Raila magic he defeated Moi’s project Uhuru.

Check out the video and drop us a comment bebow>>



This video was shared by Mutahi Ngunyi himuselefu confirming that indeed the women were genuinely celebrating Raila’s new position and that they think this will help him consolidate his power to take over presidency in 2022