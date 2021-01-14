Rumours: Dynasty falling as Hon. Kamanda hired goons split the beans

By Dennis Itumbi

FIVE People hired by Kamanda, Junet &Babu Owino to go stage demonstrations at UDA offices ARRESTED.

They tell Muthangari Police how they were recruited and transported with promises of a 2K shillings pay-out for the drama UDA offices.

Police looking for the BUSES involved.

CONFESSIONS OF THOSE ARRESTED

1. We got calls to meet at Uhuru Park for a quick Job

2. At Uhuru Park we were asked who got calls from Babu, Kamanda and Junet. We identified ourselves.

3. We were asked to get into buses that were waiting for us.

4. Inside the buses we were briefed for the first time where we were going. UDA offices.

5. The brief was simple – to go chant, sing and demand for our ‘pay’ for heckling Raila Odinga in Burma and also record

6. After the kipindi we would then go back to the buses and collect our pay.

Hustle ilijipa tu.

SO,

These were hustlers being misused, by those who have not understood that we are changing this Narrative.

IDEALLY,

They will record statements, Police will get the buses and whoever paid for their hire will be Arrested.

You can no longer conduct politics in this manner.

#HustlerNation Imekataa….

BUT,

We know after this Update, Tge Deep State and System will try to interfere with investigations.

But we know the Truth.

Where the law is Forced NOT to work, it becomes impossible to have order eventually.