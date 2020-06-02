Drama at RPP as Hon Wamunyinyi files papers, Wetangula officially KICKED OUT !

HAPPENING NOW: Ford Kenya Secretary General Dr. Eseli Simiyu and new Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi handing in the papers to Registrar of Political Parties ANN NJERI NDERITU. The party made changes to it’s leadership after dismissing Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula as its Party Leader over what they termed as gross misconduct





And moments later, the Moses Wetangula faction led by Kiminini MP Hon Dr Chris Wamalwa also presented counter papers that indicate that Wetangula is still the party leader and dismissal of Dr Esseli and Hon Wamunyinyi.





Well, we know how this will end. The Wamunyinyi faction will win, they are holding the certificate while Wetangula is just crying around. Remember in 2007 Raila left ODM Kenya as Kalonzo Musyoka’s little man Maanzo run with the certificate, Prof Nyong’o with his tonnes of brain and big English did not save Raila. Same way, Wetangula’s tough talking and poetic speeches will not save him, he is no longer a party leader, period.