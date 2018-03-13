Royal Media in Financial Crisis after Failing to Hire Linus Kaikai Who Took Sh20Million Loan as Their Employee

Royal media services is in a financial quandary after failing to hire former Nation Media group (NMG) general manager Linus Kaikai.

It has been revealed that in the botched deal with Kaikai, Royal Media would take liability for a mortgage and regular Sacco loans he owed amounting to over Ksh20 million.

Sources claim the former NMG boss was awarded the loans by virtue that he was in senior position and was entitled to mortgage and a car loan as their retention policy.

RMS has now agreed to maintain Linus Kaikai as a consultant in order to be able to service the loans that he had undertaken. Kaikai was set to take over from Faridah Karoney before the deal was cut short by State house influence through the Company’s Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia.

