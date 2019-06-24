Rongo MP Paul Abuor survives road accident

Rongo Member of Parliament Paul Abuor has said he is out of danger after he was involved in a road accident on Sunday evening.

A vehicle the legislator was travelling in together with four other people – including his bodyguard and driver – rolled several times at Segona area on the Kiambu-Nairobi highway.

The accident occurred as the MP was on his way to Nairobi from Rongo where he presided over several functions during the weekend.

Speaking to the press after the accident, Mr. Abuor said all the vehicle occupants underwent medical check-up at a Nairobi hospital and were confirmed to be out of danger.

“Nobody was injured in the crash, I therefore want to tell all Rongo residents as well as friends and family that I am fine and there is no cause for alarm,” said the MP.

He, however, added that the vehicle was severely damaged and has since been written off.